Newcastle United have ‘identified’ transfer target as duo are linked with move

Newcastle United were beaten 3-0 away at Aston Villa this weekend. Eddie Howe’s side remain 3rd in the Premier League table.

The Toon Army are back in action on next Sunday at home to Newcastle United. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Attacking midfielder still eyed

Newcastle have ‘identified’ Chelsea’s attacking midfielder Conor Gallagher as a potential transfer target for the summer, as detailed in a report by The Mirror. Howe could see the England international as someone to bolster his ranks ahead of the next campaign.

The 23-year-old, who has been on the books at Stamford Bridge for his whole career to date, has scored twice in 38 games in all competitions this season. He has also had loan spells away from the London club at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and West Brom in the past to gain experience.

Winger on radar

Newcastle are being linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby again. German news outlet Bild claim the North East are one of the ‘favourites’ to land his signature along with table toppers Arsenal after they ‘wanted’ him back in January.