Aston Villa vs Newcastle United injury news with four out and five doubtful

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend and face an away trip to Aston Villa. The Toon Army are currently 3rd in the table after their impressive season so far.

Eddie Howe’s side won 2-1 away at Brentford last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest injury news regarding the North East outfit and their upcoming opponents...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are without attacker Allan Saint-Maximin as he battles with a thigh injury. It remains to be seen when he will be back available, with next month a more likely possibility. Defender Emil Krafth has been sidelined since August with after suffering an ACL injury and Ryan Fraser is now training with the U21s.

Miguel Almiron has returned to training and could be available for the game at Villa Park which is a big boost. He has sat out of recent matches with a thigh problem.

As for Aston Villa, they have a few new fresh injury woes to deal with. Winger Leon Bailey is a doubt with a hamstring concern.

The Midlands outfit will also have to assess midfielder Boubacar Kamara, attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho and wing-back Matty Cash ahead of their upcoming fixture. Back-up goalkeeper Jed Steer remains in the treatment room with his Achilles injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad