'100%’ - Bayern Munich chief confirms Kieran Trippier decision amid Newcastle United transfer links
Newcastle United transfers: Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has outlined his club’s stance on Kieran Trippier.
Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed that they will not pursue a deal for Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier this month. The Three Lions man had been linked with a move to the Bundesliga outfit with the Magpies rejecting an approach from the reigning German champions for the defender.
Reports earlier today suggested that Bayern were close to pulling out of a deal for Trippier and Freund has confirmed that they will no longer pursue a deal for the defender. Speaking to German media, he said: "The Kieran Trippier issue is over. We only do what we are 100 per cent convinced of."
Trippier will seemingly remain at St James’ Park until the end of the season with his next task in black and white at Craven Cottage on Saturday night when Newcastle United face Fulham in the FA Cup. Meanwhile, Trippier’s club and international teammate Callum Wilson has also been linked with a move away from the club this month with reported interest from Italy and Spain.
As has Miguel Almiron who has attracted attention from the Saudi Pro League. The Magpies will reportedly demand around £30m for the Paraguayan, but could see around 20-25% of any fee go to his former club Atlanta United as part of a sell-on clause they negotiated when selling Almiron to Newcastle back in 2019.