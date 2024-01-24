Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Atlanta United would be entitled to a sizeable amount of money if Miguel Almiron is sold by Newcastle United this month. The Paraguayan has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this month with both Al Shabab FC and Al Ahli reportedly interested in his services.

According to the Athletic, Almiron’s former side Atlanta United negotiated a sell-on clause when allowing Almiron to join Newcastle back in 2019. This clause would reportedly entitle the MLS side to 20-25% of the total fee the Magpies receive for Almiron.

Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales was president of Atlanta when they sold Almiron to Newcastle back in January 2019. Commenting on the sale, Eales said: “I mean it’s funny because Miggy was one of the first signings when I was at Atlanta, and it was his dream to come to the Premier League, so it was one of those strange ones where when you did the transfer, probably more than any other one.

“I was really pleased for Miggy as well. What I would say, I saw what Miggy was capable of at Atlanta, and no one could doubt his passion, commitment and personality. He’s a great guy to have around.”

Almiron could yet stay at St James’ Park this month, but Newcastle’s requirement to sell players before they are able to buy in order to stay within FFP and PSR regulations does mean that the 29-year-old could be allowed to leave the club if an acceptable offer comes their way and a subtle hint on social media has since led to Newcastle fans speculating that could be an eventuality.

With Newcastle having a fortnight off from action, the squad were able to travel the globe on holidays with their families and Almiron took the opportunity to head back to Paraguay. Almiron’s partner, Alexia Notto, posted a collection of photos from the trip with the caption, as translated into English, "Our days in Paraguay were cut short. But we enjoyed it too much."

