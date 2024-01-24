Bayern Munich ‘close’ to Kieran Trippier decision as Newcastle United hold firm on asking price
Newcastle United transfers: Fresh reports have suggested Newcastle United may keep hold of one of their key players this month.
Bayern Munich are reportedly reluctant to increase their offer for Kieran Trippier after seeing a £12.8m bid for the Three Lions man rejected by Newcastle United. Trippier has been heavily-linked with a move to the Bundesliga giants this month, but the Magpies are reluctant to sell their vice-captain and have formally rejected a bid from them for the defender.
Reports from Sky Germany now suggest that Bayern are ‘close’ to withdrawing from negotiations following internal discussions at the club. Bayern have ‘no intention’ of submitting a new offer for Trippier and do not value the 33-year-old at the same price that the Magpies will demand for his sale.
Bayern will likely instead turn their attention towards PSG defender Nordi Mukiele to strengthen their defence this month. Reports have also suggested that Thomas Tuchel’s job at the Allianz Arena could be at risk should they be unable to bridge the gap between themselves and league-leaders Bayer Leverkusen.