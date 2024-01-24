Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bayern Munich are reportedly reluctant to increase their offer for Kieran Trippier after seeing a £12.8m bid for the Three Lions man rejected by Newcastle United. Trippier has been heavily-linked with a move to the Bundesliga giants this month, but the Magpies are reluctant to sell their vice-captain and have formally rejected a bid from them for the defender.

Reports from Sky Germany now suggest that Bayern are ‘close’ to withdrawing from negotiations following internal discussions at the club. Bayern have ‘no intention’ of submitting a new offer for Trippier and do not value the 33-year-old at the same price that the Magpies will demand for his sale.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

