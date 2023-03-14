Hughes has been named as part of Michael O’Neill’s revamped Northern Ireland backroom staff ahead of the forthcoming international break. O’Neill is in charge of Northern Ireland for the second time having held the role from December 2011 until April 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Neill spent two years on Tyneside as a player in the late 1980’s after joining from Coleraine before moving north of the border to join Hibernian in 1989. During his first stint in charge of the side, he helped guide Northern Ireland to qualification for Euro 2016 and to within one game of qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Speaking about the additions to his backroom staff, the 53-year-old believes Hughes’ 112 caps can be a vital resource for the national side. O’Neill said: "Aaron brings great experience as a player and a level of professionalism which will be particularly invaluable to the younger players in the squad.

"Having someone who has represented their country as many times as he did can only be a positive thing to have around the squad."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes came through the youth ranks at Newcastle and spent eight years in and around the first-team before joining Aston Villa in 2005. Remarkably, his debut for the Magpies came at the Camp Nou, replacing Philippe Albert at half-time of their 1-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona in November 1997.

Jamal Lewis, who has started just one game for Newcastle this season, has been called-up by O’Neill for their games with San Marino and Finland.