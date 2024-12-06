15 players Newcastle United can sign for nothing in 2025 including AC Milan, Real Madrid and Man Utd stars

By Mark Carruthers
Published 6th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 20:25 BST

There are some eye-catching names that are out of contract at the end of the season.

Newcastle United are currently putting the finishing touches to their plans for the January transfer window as the Magpies hierarchy look to boost Eddie Howe’s squad.

There have been contrasting claims over where the priorities lie for United with some suggestions they remain keen to add to their defensive ranks in the first month of the new year. However, other reports have stated Newcastle have switched their attention from defence to their attacking ranks as they look to bring in a winger and further competition for Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak in the lead role in their front three.

However, there has always been a long-term approach taken to recruitment and the United recruitment staff are already considering some options for the summer transfer window. With the battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations ongoing, the free agent market could be of use to the Magpies - and there are some eye-catching names that could find themselves out of contract at the end of the season.

1. Jonathan Lille - Lille and Canada

2. Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich and Germany

3. Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich and Germany

4. Jonathan Tah - Bayer Leverkusen and Germany

