Premier League defender suffers nightmare after Newcastle United free transfer decision
Dummett was released by Newcastle last summer before signing a short-term deal with Wigan Athletic in November. After just one start and four substitute appearances, the 33-year-old left Wigan and join Carlisle United in League Two.
He joins up with his former Newcastle team-mate Mike Williamson, who is Carlisle's manager.
But it’s been a difficult start for the defender as he was involved in a car accident earlier this month that prevented him making his debut in a 1-0 defeat to Bradford City. Dummett’s injuries were not serious and he was able to make his debut the following weekend against Fleetwood Town.
But within five minutes of starting, Dummett went down with a hamstring injury and was forced off. Carlisle went on to win the game 2-1 with Newcastle loan defender Charlie McArthur playing the full match.
Explaining Dummett’s injury, Williamson said: “He [Dummett] said he felt his hamstring, and obviously he knows his own body, so it was bad enough that he had to come off.
“We’re going to have to assess it. I really hope it’s just the case that he’s felt something and it’s more precaution, but we’ll have to wait and see.”
The match was Dummett’s first league start in three years with his last coming for Newcastle in a 1-0 win at Leeds United in the Premier League in January 2022. Since leaving Newcastle in the summer, Dummett was given access to train individually at the club’s training ground while he searched for a new club.
The defender has also attended several Newcastle matches already this season and was last spotted in the away end as The Magpies beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford shortly before he signed for Carlisle.
Dummett made over 200 first-team appearances for Newcastle with his 24-year association with the club coming to an end last summer. He remains contracted at Carlisle until the end of the 2024-25 season.
The Cumbrian outfit currently sit in the League Two relegation zone - five points from safety with 20 games left to play.
