Newcastle United have several players away on international duty this month.

Newcastle have managed to get to the first international break of the season unbeaten in the Premier League and through to the third round of the Carabao Cup. Eddie Howe’s side will return to action on September 15 when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

In the meantime, 12 first-team players will be away representing their country over the next week. Several youngsters have also been called up at youth level.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Defender Emil Krafth was called up to the Sweden squad but was forced to withdraw due to a ‘minor injury’. Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar have also announced their retirement from international football with England and Switzerland respectively.

Here are Newcastle United’s international players...

Sandro Tonali - Italy

Tonali is back with the Italy squad for the first time since his 10 month betting ban. He has made 15 appearances for his country and will be hoping to add to that in the Nations League matches away to France and Israel on September 6 and September 9 respectively.

Martin Dubravka - Slovakia

The goalkeeper could make his first appearances of the season while on international duty with Slovakia, who face Estonia on September 5 and Azerbaijan on September 8 in the Nations League.

Miguel Almiron - Paraguay

Almiron will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing Copa America with Paraguay and push on in the World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay on September 7 and against Bruno Guimaraes’ Brazil on September 11.

Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil

Guimaraes is back with the Brazil squad but won’t be joined by Joelinton once again. Brazil currently sit in the final World Cup qualification spot having won just one of their last eight competitive games.

That win came against Paraguay in the Copa America back in June, whom they face again next Wednesday in Asuncion. Before that, the five-time world champions host Ecuador.

Bruno Guimaraes of Brazil defends against Richard Rios of Colombia during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Colombia at Levi's Stadium on July 02, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Anthony Gordon, Nick Pope & Tino Livramento - England

It’s a third successive England call-up for Anthony Gordon as he looks to become a regular at international level following just one brief cameo at Euro 2024. Nick Pope is back with the Three Lions for the first time since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar while it’s a first senior call-up for Tino Livramento, who replaces the retired Trippier in Lee Carsley’s squad.

England face the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, September 7 in Dublin before hosting Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, September 10 in the Nations League.

Alexander Isak - Sweden

Fresh from his first goal of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Alexander Isak has joined up with the Sweden squad once more for the Nations League matches against Azerbaijan on Thursday, September 5 and Estonia on Sunday, September 8.

Sweden were defeated 5-2 by Portugal on Thursday with Isak playing the full 90 minutes in a slightly unnatural position just behind the striker. Albania are up next for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side tonight.

Odysseas Vlachodimos - Greece

Another goalkeeper set to make his first appearance of the season, Odysseas Vlachodimos is with the Greece squad following a strange start to life on Tyneside. The former Benfica goalkeeper has been left out of Newcastle’s first four matchday squads with Dubravka and John Ruddy preferred ahead of him.

Greece are in the same Nations League group as England and face Finland on Saturday before playing Ireland on Tuesday.

Lewis Hall - England Under-21s

Lewis Hall has established himself as a regular in Eddie Howe’s side after a difficult start to life at Newcastle. The 19-year-old has featured in all of United’s matches so far this season and has been rewarded with an Under-21s call-up.

England Under-21s face Northern Ireland in a European Championship qualifier on Friday before hosting Austria in a friendly match on Monday in Luton.

Will Osula - Denmark Under-21s

The Newcastle summer signing could make an appearance for Denmark’s Under-21s side in the European Championship qualifiers against Iceland and Czech Republic on Friday and next Tuesday respectively.

Alex Murphy - Republic of Ireland Under-21s

The 20-year-old defender has stepped up to Ireland’s Under-21s squad since emerging into Newcastle’s first-team squad. He has captained his country at Under-19s level and will be hoping to make an impression in the upcoming Euro qualifier matches against Turkey on Friday and Latvia next Tuesday.

Jamal Lewis - Northern Ireland

Has secured a season-long loan switch to Sao Paolo in Brazil which has delayed his join-up with the Northern Ireland squad but still technically remains a contracted Newcastle player. He will return to Belfast for Thursday’s Nations League game against Luxembourg before facing Bulgaria on Sunday.

Trevan Sanusi & Leo Shahar - England Under-18s

The Newcastle United Under-21s duo have stepped up in the England Under-18s squad having previously impressed at Under-17s level. Sanusi was one of The Magpies’ breakout stars in pre-season as he featured regularly for the first-team and caught the eye of Eddie Howe and the supporters.

England's Under-18s have three friendly matches coming up against Portugal on Wednesday, Switzerland on Friday, and France on Sunday.

Travis Hernes - Norway Under-20s

The 18-year-old midfielder has been around Newcastle’s first-team since joining the club last year and has been called up to the Norway Under-20s squad for the friendly match against Portugal on Thursday.