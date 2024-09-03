Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is back with the Italy squad following his 10-month ban.

Tonali returned for Newcastle at Nottingham Forest last week to play his first match since October 2023. The 24-year-old then came off the bench to help The Magpies beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Following the match, Tonali travelled to Italy to join-up with his national team for the first time since his betting allegations first came to light last year. Italy play France on Friday, September 6 and Israel on Monday, September 9 in the Nations League.

Tonali has earned 15 caps for the Azzurri and has been in Florence training with his teammates this week in preparation for the upcoming matches.

Italy’s official X account shared an image of Tonali training with the squad with a caption that certainly went down well with Newcastle supporters: “Howay, Sandro!”

Newcastle fans were quick to jump on the social media post, praising Italy’s social media team for the ‘lovely touch’.

One fan replied: “Absolute class from you guys.”

It’s been a big week for Tonali, who was the subject of a Wor Flags display at St James’ Park ahead of the Spurs match on Sunday.

Images of Tonali, the Italian tricolour and a message that read ‘midfield maestro, from Milano,’ were on display at the Gallowgate End. There was even a small flag referencing Tonali’s now iconic Wetherspoons table reservation made last year following his debut goal in a 5-1 win over Aston Villa.

Speaking about the display, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "I didn't know that was going to happen with the wall of flags so it was a brilliant surprise - visually it was incredible," said Howe.

"Sandro was emotional and his performance when he came on was outstanding. It was just amazing from the fans, it does not surprise me, but it's so important that the relationship between players and supporters is so strong.

"It was very different to [him coming on in the] Nottingham Forest game. We were in need of a spark and I thought he gave us that."