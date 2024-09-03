Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have confirmed that Red Bull are the club’s new official energy drink partner.

Following the end of Newcastle’s partnership with Monster Energy, Red Bull have agreed a ‘multi-year’ partnership with The Magpies. The Austrian drinks company will receive in-stadia branding at St James’ Park and supply products to playing staff, stadium concourses and the St James’ STACK fan zone.

Prior to the official announcement, Red Bull advertising could be seen on the sponsorship boards at St James’ Park during Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Speaking about the partnership, Newcastle’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: "Attracting leading brands to Newcastle United continues to be at the forefront of our exciting commercial growth and Red Bull is a fantastic addition to our partnership family.

“This partnership with Red Bull recognises the exciting journey that Newcastle United is on, with our ever-growing digital presence and increased international television audience of 62% in the last 12 months.

"Red Bull has an unrivalled passion for engaging with sports fans around the world, through culturally relevant partnerships and unique events. The club's global appeal and strong supporter base will continue to establish Red Bull as a market leader in the UK, USA, Middle East and throughout Europe."

Red Bull are Newcastle’s 14th major club partner for the 2024-25 campaign. Other commercial partners listed by the club include, Adidas, Sela, Noon, Sportsbet.io, JD, BetMGM, Saudia, InPost, Fenwick, Carling, Quidd, VT Markets and Fun88.