There are some major decisions lying in wait for Newcastle United over the coming months.

There was double cause for celebration for Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon following his impressive display in Saturday’s draw with Manchester City.

After what had been a quiet start to the season for the England international, a lively performance as a lead striker helped Gordon score his first St James Park goal of the campaign and help Eddie Howe’s side a deserved point against the reigning Premier League champions. However, it now appears as if they is more room for celebration after reports suggested the former Everton star was on the brink of penning a new long-term contract with the Magpies in a move that should quieten speculation over a possible return to Merseyside with Liverpool.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

As United battled with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations during the summer, there were reports stating they had entered into initial talks over a possible deal to take Gordon to Anfield. Such a move was said to be considered as a ‘last resort’ for the Magpies and any thoughts of losing the forward were temporarily set aside after they completed to sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively. Gordon’s future now remains firmly on Tyneside and United boss Howe has revealed his delight after the versatile forward was the subject of a Wor Flags display on the day talk over the agreement of a new contract had ramped up.

Speaking on Monday, Howe said: "It's hugely important. I've said many times how important it is that we keep our current players fulfilled, happy, and we can do that in a number of ways. The main way for me is to keep progressing and improving, and the ambition of the club remains really strong. I think if players can see that they will commit their futures because they feel we're going in the right direction as a club.

“Anthony's best years are ahead of him. He proved again on Saturday how good he is and how good he can be. I still feel there is more to come. He also has the versatility. That ability to play different attacking roles can only serve us well with the small squad that we have so I was delighted with him. I was delighted with the love that he got from the supporters. That feeling and bond is so important so a really big thank you to them for that."

With Gordon set to put pen-to-paper on a new deal at St James Park, Newcastle may well turn their focus towards several other major contract calls they are facing over the coming months as ten players enter the final six months of their deals in January and a further seven are out of contract during the summer of 2026. But when do the contracts of current Magpies stars come to a close?

Newcastle United contract end dates

Summer 2025: John Ruddy, Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Mark Gillespie, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Sean Longstaff, Jamal Lewis Summer 2026: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, Isaac Hayden, Matt Targett, Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon, Garang Kuol Summer 2027: Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sven Botman Summer 2028: Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes Summer 2029: Lloyd Kelly, William Osula, Lewis Miley.