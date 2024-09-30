Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United supporters are set to be consulted on the future of St James’ Park following results from a feasibility study.

Newcastle have received the findings from the feasibility study which looked into the logistics of a potential expansion of St James’ Park. It is understood that The Magpies’ current home could be expanded to have a capacity of over 60,000 but several existing and historical issues around the stadium hamper the club’s ability to put any plans into practice.

While the club’s preference is to remain at St James’ Park, building a new stadium on a new site has also been discussed with the details of the feasibility study set to be presented to fans this week. A meeting with the nine members of Newcastle’s Fan Advisory Board is set to take place on Monday before a decision is made regarding the next step for St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But any construction work to expand St James’ Park will be subject to the club extending its current leasehold with Newcastle City Council, which expires in 2097. A 99-year lease was agreed around the last time St James’ Park was expanded in 1998.

That expansion made St James’ Park the second-largest stadium in the Premier League with a capacity of over 52,000 and behind only Manchester United’s Old Trafford. Now, it is the seventh-largest club stadium in the country behind the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, West Ham United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Man United have also revealed plans that include a potential 100,000-capacity stadium while Everton are set to move to a new stadium and Championship side Leeds United have just announced an expansion of Elland Road to 53,000.

Newcastle are expected to make a formal announcement regarding the plans for St James’ Park in the near future but no decisions have been made at present. The club will first consult the Fan Advisory Board.