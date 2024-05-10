17-year-old called-up to Newcastle United first-team training ahead of Brighton clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United have called 17-year-old goalkeeper Adrian Janusz up to train with the first-team this week.
Despite first-team goalkeepers Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie and Loris Karius all being fit and present in training at Darsley Park this week, Janusz was spotted working alongside them ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).
It’s not unusual for Newcastle to call upon academy players to help bolster training numbers with several youngsters regularly seen training with the senior pros. Janusz joined Newcastle from Gateshead last season and has previously been called up to train with the first team in Pope’s absence this season.
The Polish teenager has appeared four times in all competitions this campaign including once in the Under-18s Premier League, twice in the UEFA Youth League and once in the Under-18s Premier League Cup.
As Newcastle continue to push for European qualification heading into the final three matches, head coach Eddie Howe has a decision to make regarding the goalkeeper position. Dubravka has been Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper over the past five months whilst Nick Pope has been injured.
But now with Pope back in full training and pushing for a starting spot once again, an important call will have to be made. The 32-year-old appeared back on the bench for the 4-1 win at Burnley last weekend but hasn’t featured in a competitive match since dislocating his shoulder in the 1-0 win over Manchester United back in early December.
Newcastle’s goalkeeping options are set to change over the summer with Karius set to leave at the end of his contract and Dubravka also linked with a move away. But current fourth-choice goalkeeper Gillespie has recently triggered a one-year extension.