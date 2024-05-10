Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided an update on Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar ahead of Saturday’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United will make a late call on Kieran Trippier after the right-back returned to full training this week.

Trippier spent last week in Dubai having missed the last nine matches due to a calf injury picked up in the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers two months ago. Newcastle host Brighton & Hove Albion in their final home match at St James’ Park this season as they look to continue pushing for European qualification.

Providing an update on Trippier’s fitness, Howe said: “He's getting closer. He's trained this week for the first time with the group which has been brilliant.

“We can really see the strength of the group returning with key players back. [Trippier] trained well, it has been a good week for him. I will make a decision today whether he will be involved [v Brighton].

“He's desperate to be involved and has been desperate to contribute for a few weeks. But I think he knows and is experienced enough to know he has to manage his injury to make sure there is no reoccurrence of that calf.

“That would be very difficult for him if that did happen to him but from watching him training this week, I think he's looked really good.”

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After previously admitting he was doubtful Fabian Schar would feature again this season due to a hamstring injury, Howe has now suggested the defender has a chance of featuring against Manchester United or Brentford.

“I don't think he'll figure tomorrow,” Howe added. “We'll wait and see about next week. But he's certainly improving and feeling good.”

Newcastle welcomed back Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Nick Pope back from injury during last weekend’s 4-1 win at Burnley with the trio named on the bench. And The Magpies boss has a decision to make regarding whether any of the three start against Brighton on Saturday.

“They've trained well. It's been a good week for them putting some work into their bodies,” Howe continued. “They're still building their robustness I suppose.”