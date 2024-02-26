Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An illness to goalkeeper Martin Dubravka forced a change in Newcastle United's goalkeeping set-up for the trip to Arsenal.

Nick Pope's ongoing absence meant third-choice goalkeeper Loris Karius came into the side for his Newcastle Premier League debut in the 4-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Magpies often travel to away matches with three goalkeepers - a starting goalkeeper a substitute goalkeeper and a reserve goalkeeper. Due to a lack of options, The Magpies' reserve goalkeeper has often ended up being named on the bench.

But with two first-team goalkeepers unavailable, Newcastle named fourth choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on the bench and 17-year-old Aidan Harris as the reserve goalkeeper. While Harris wasn't named on the bench, he did travel with the squad and would have been drafted onto the bench in case of a late goalkeeping issue.

After the match, Harris took to Instagram to post an image of himself at the Emirates Stadium along with the caption: "Another great experience."

Harris has featured regularly for Newcastle's Under-18s so far this season and is no stranger to big occasions with the first team having been handed a surprise call-up to the squad for their Champions League group stage opener against AC Milan back in September.

The teenager was named on the bench due to Dubravka being ill and Mark Gillespie being ineligible to feature as he was not included in Newcastle's Champions League squad. Harris was able to feature as part of Newcastle's 'List B' squad for players born on or after January 1, 2002.

“It was almost like a dream and it didn’t sink in until after the game and realising I’d been on the bench for Newcastle United’s first team," Harris said previously.

“You learn so much from watching. It felt great warming up with such top goalkeepers in Nick and Loris. Nick had such a good game and I was looking at what he was doing so I can apply certain bits to my own game.