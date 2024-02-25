Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Willock marked his injury return for Newcastle United with a consolation goal in a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Willock came off the bench against his former club after more than three months out with an Achilles injury and headed in a late goal at the Emirates Stadium. The 24-year-old described his spell on the sidelines as the 'most difficult' in his career and took to social media after the match to reflect on his return.

The Newcastle midfielder posted an image of himself in action against Arsenal on Instagram along with the caption: "Bittersweet.. so happy to be out there again thank you for your support 🖤 John 13:7."

Elliot Anderson, who has been out injured for Newcastle since October, replied: "He's back😍😍."

While Willock's return comes as a welcome boost for Newcastle, Anderson is also understood to be not too far away from getting back in action. The 21-year-old hasn't featured for The Magpies since a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace back in October after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

But Anderson, along with Matt Targett, is due to return to training this coming week as Newcastle look set to have more midfield options in the coming weeks. Though the key for Eddie Howe and his side will be to keep players fit and avoid any further set-backs ahead of an important run of matches.

