Former Newcastle United striker Joselu is set to be on the move again after a memorable season with Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old scored 18 goals for Real Madrid during the 2023-24 campaign to help secure a La Liga and Champions League double. Joselu was on loan from Spanish second-tier side Espanyol with Real having an option to make the deal permanent this summer.

But it looks as though the striker will end his Real Madrid career on a high, choosing to join Qatari side Al Gharafa instead. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is in the ‘final stages’.

Romano tweeted: “Joselu leaves Real Madrid and he’s set to join Qatari side Al Gharafa, decision made! Deal at final stages with Al Gharafa as details will be clarified soon with the striker.

“[Carlo] Ancelotti wanted to keep Joselu but he’s set for new chapter in Qatar. Here we go, soon.”

Joselu is currently at Euro 2024 with Spain, reuniting with his former Newcastle United teammates Ayoze Perez and Mikel Merino.

Joselu struggled during his time at St James’ Park with seven goals in 52 appearances before joining Alaves for £2.5million in 2019. The striker scored 36 goals in 113 appearances for the Spanish outfit before joining Espanyol and then Madrid on loan.

Despite having four years left on his contract at St James’ Park in 2019, Joselu made the decision to leave Newcastle in order to secure regular first-team football. It’s a decision that led him to playing at the highest level for Real Madrid and Spain.

Reflecting on his departure from Newcastle, Joselu told The Guardian earlier this year: “When I left Newcastle, I signed for Alavés – an important club but not Newcastle’s level.

“I had four years [left on my contract]. It would have been easy to say I’m not dropping down.

“I could have stayed [at Newcastle], picked up my money, not played. But I wanted to compete, feel important, I had no problem going.