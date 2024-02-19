Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

League One side Derby County are pushing to sign Dwight Gayle following his release from Stoke City last month.

Gayle was made a free agent following a difficult spell at Stoke which saw him score three times in 50 appearances for the Championship side. The 34-year-old joined The Potters on a free transfer from Newcastle United in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Newcastle No. 9 scored 34 goals in 122 appearances for The Magpies between 2016 and 2022, including a prolific 23-goal spell during the 2016-17 Championship winning season. In the Premier League, Gayle scored 26 goals in 146 appearances during spells at Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

While the transfer window closed for EFL and Premier League clubs on February 1, clubs are still able to register players until March 28. And Derby County are pushing to sign Gayle as they battle for promotion from League One.

Rams boss Paul Warne namechecked Gayle as a prospective signing but admitted the club were in the hands of the EFL having exited administration in 2022.

"I've got a list of two names and I've gone for my first one and all the paperwork has been done and was handed in yesterday,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The EFL are still working with us in trying to make it happen and hopefully it will. We will continue into the start of next week.

"It is Dwight Gayle, but I've met him and he has a couple of other clubs chasing him. We are doing everything we can to get him in the building. But we still have to follow what the EFL want from us.

"We have done everything we can but hopefully when I go in Monday morning I will get the news that it's all done. At least two other clubs are trying to do the same thing with him. We are in the hands of the EFL."

Derby must gain approval from the EFL due to a business plan agreement that was made when the club exited administration in July 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An EFL statement read: “As part of the conditions of continuing membership in the EFL, the Club [Derby], whilst remaining under a registration embargo, will be permitted to sign new players in accordance with the terms of a business plan.