Jesse Lingard has finally found a new club following his release from Nottingham Forest in the summer.

The 31-year-old has joined K-League side FC Seoul on a two-year contract, it has been confirmed. Lingard completed his medical earlier in the week before joining the South Korean side on a free transfer.

He left Premier League side Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2022-23 season after struggling to make an impact at the City Ground. The 32-time England international failed to register a goal or assist in 17 Premier League appearances for Forest and was released after just one season.

The season prior he had been released by Manchester United and had attracted interest from the likes of Newcastle United and West Ham United, where he had previously spent a successful loan spell.

Lingaard leaves England having scored 29 Premier League goals in 182 appearances.

Jesse Lingard in action against Newcastle United.

Two years ago, the attacking-midfielder agreed to join Newcastle late in the January transfer window only for Man United to block the move in a late U-turn.

Lingard revealed on the Diary of a CEO Podcast: “I wanted to go on loan again in January because I wasn’t playing again. Newcastle was on the cards in January. The deal was done - everything - but the [Manchester] United squad was not big enough.