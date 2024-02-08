Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby is facing another ‘few weeks’ on the sidelines having suffered a muscle injury whilst on loan at Swansea City. Ashby has just returned to action following a hamstring injury which kept him out of action for 11 games between the end of November and the middle of January.

Fortunately, the 22-year-old was able to recover from this injury and featured against Southampton and Leicester City in the league. He also played 76 minutes of their FA Cup defeat against Bournemouth sandwiched between those two league games.

However, Ashby missed Swansea’s defeat to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend and new Swans boss Luke Williams has revealed that Ashby is facing a spell on the sidelines: “He has a muscular problem so he is going to be a few weeks.” Williams admitted. “We are not going to be able to put an exact time on it yet.”

Ashby is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Magpies since joining from West Ham last winter. Whilst he was a regular fixture during pre-season - and even managing to grab himself a goal at Ibrox during their friendly with Rangers - he was sent to south Wales to get regular first-team football with both Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento, who joined from Southampton during the summer, seemingly ahead of him in Eddie Howe’s first-team plans.