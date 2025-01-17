Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Charlie McArthur has completed a loan switch to League Two side Carlisle United until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is Newcastle’s second transfer of the January window so far after Isaac Hayden’s loan switch to Portsmouth. More loan exits are expected to follow for some of The Magpies’ young players.

McArthur joins a Carlisle side managed by former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson. Former United man Paul Dummett has also recently joined the club on a short-term deal.

Williamson maintains a close relationship with Newcastle and loans manager Shola Ameobi, who was his teammate between 2010 and 2014 at St James’ Park.

Following the signing of McArthur, Williamson said: “Charlie is someone who we've watched and we really like.

"We are really thankful to Newcastle for giving us the opportunity to help with his development.

"He's got all the attributes you need to be a top centre-half."

Carlisle currently sit bottom of the League Two table, seven points from safety having won just one of their last nine games. So it will be a big test for McArthur, whose last taste of competitive senior football came at Kilmarnock, prior to joining Newcastle in 2022.

McArthur has played for Newcastle Under-21s regularly, captaining the side in two of the last three Premier League 2 matches. He has also faced League Two and League One opposition in the EFL Trophy.

Prior to joining Carlisle on loan, McArthur has also agreed a new contract at Newcastle.

Following confirmation of the move, McArthur posted a picture of himself at Brunton Park in a Carlisle shirt along with the caption: “Delighted to be here! Can’t wait to get started💪.”