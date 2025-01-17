Eddie Howe’s expected Newcastle United team v Bournemouth amid injury scare v Wolves - predicted XI
Newcastle United go in search of ten wins on the spin when Andoni Iraola’s side travel to the north east. The Magpies secured a sixth successive Premier League win on Wednesday night against Wolves and know that they must continue that streak if they want to keep hold of 4th place.
A win for Eddie Howe’s side would even see them end their match in 3rd place - a position in the table they would hold until at least Sunday when Nottingham Forest face Southampton. However, the Cherries will not be an easy task on Saturday, with Bournemouth possessing not just a good recent record against the Magpies, unbeaten in their last five meetings, but also in some really good form themselves having gone ten matches in all competitions unbeaten.
Newcastle will be sweating on the availability of Fabian Schar after he missed the win over Wolves through illness whilst Alexander Isak goes in search of scoring in a ninth-consecutive Premier League game. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s clash with Bournemouth:
GK: Martin Dubravka
Dubravka kept yet another clean sheet on Wednesday night, his seventh in just ten appearances this campaign. Despite the potential of Nick Pope coming back to full fitness, it would be a surprise to see Dubravka dropped even when that happens.
RB: Tino Livramento
Livramento may not have had the best night against Wolves, but he did pick up another clean sheet as part of a solid defensive line.
CB: Sven Botman
Botman has been solid since he came back from injury and with Fabian Schar a doubt, he could be asked to start again.
CB: Dan Burn
Burn has been one of Newcastle’s most consistent players this season and put in another good shift against Wolves in midweek.
LB: Lewis Hall
Hall has been excellent all season and will want to continue that form this weekend.
CM: Bruno Guimaraes
Guimaraes was relatively quiet against Wolves but showed his class with his assist for Isak’s second goal.
CM: Sandro Tonali
Tonali’s technical ability has caught the eye in recent times, whilst his energy and fitness have also been a brilliant asset for the Magpies.
CM: Joelinton
Joelinton will look to continue being an imposing figure in the middle of the park this weekend.
RW: Jacob Murphy
Murphy has plenty of goals and assists in his last few games and will want to add to that tally against the Cherries.
ST: Alexander Isak
What more can be said about the Swedish international?
Whilst Isak has been making all the headlines in recent weeks, Gordon’s form has steadily improved and he has now scored in four successive appearances.
