Newcastle United striker Garang Kuol is facing an uncertain future on Tyneside after limited opportunities so far this season.

The 20-year-old joined Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners in 2023 after playing for Australia in the World Cup in Qatar a month prior. But loan unsuccessful spells at Heart of Midlothian in Scotland and Volendam in the Netherlands have followed.

In the summer, United head coach Eddie Howe suggested that Kuol would be made available for loan again, deeming the forward’s next move as ‘important’. But a knee injury picked up in pre-season prevented him leaving in the summer and he has hardly been seen since.

Kuol has featured just twice for Newcastle Under-21s so far this season and his only real taste of first-team football for the club since his arrival came in the post-season friendlies in Australia last May. He also featured in behind-closed-doors matches in July before picking up his injury.

Fitness depending, Kuol will be allowed to leave Newcastle on loan this month. His contract at St James’ Park runs until the summer of 2026.

But when asked about Kuol’s situation, Howe was unable to provide any real clarity.

“I'm not sure,” he told The Gazette. “That will depend on physical things and how Garang is. I know he's working really hard and we've seen him a few times when we've involved the [Under-21s] in our training.

“He's a great lad who wants to do well and is very ambitious so let's see what's next for him.”