Elias Sorensen believes he should have been given an opportunity in the first-team during his time on Tyneside after netting 32 goals in just two and a half seasons with the club between 2017 and 2019. After joining from Danish side HB Koge, Sorensen starred for the Under-18’s and Under-21’s at Newcastle United - scoring 12 times in just 17 Premier League 2 appearances during the 2018/19 campaign.

His form led to calls for first Rafa Benitez and then Steve Bruce to potentially include him amongst the first-team squad. And Sorensen, who currently plays for Esbjerg in the third division of Danish football, has recently revealed his belief that he should have been given a chance to impress.

Speaking to Tipsbladet, Sorensen said: "It was insane. The culture over there is completely different from here at home. It was a little boy from Nakskov who came to England and had to play for Newcastle.

“We went to watch the first team's matches, and it was sold out every week. They live and breathe football. It was absolutely wild.

"When I played for Newcastle, I felt that I should be playing for the first team because I scored so many goals on the under 23 team, and I also scored goals with the under 21 national team. My goal back then was to play for Newcastle's first team."

Ultimately, Sorensen didn’t make the grade at senior level and after disappointing spells with Blackpool and Carlisle United, he was allowed to move back to Denmark on a free transfer. Although Sorensen, who has scored 11 goals in as many games this season, wasn’t able to take his chance at Newcastle, he did play alongside a couple of players who have been able to progress from the academy into the first-team.

Asked who was the standout player from his time in the youth ranks, Sorensen said: "Elliott Anderson was the standout player. He was very young when I was there.

Elliot Anderson

“He played with us on the under 23 team when he was only 16-17 years old. He was already incredibly talented back then. When he had the ball, it was absolutely insane how good he was.