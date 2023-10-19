Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips when the winter transfer window opens. Phillips has struggled for game time at the Etihad Stadium and is yet to start a Premier League game this season - with his only start in any competition for his club coming in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle last month.

Phillips’ lack of match action has led to great speculation that he may be on the move when the January transfer window opens and the Magpies, along with West Ham and Everton, have been linked with a potential move for the former Leeds United man. A potential ban for Sandro Tonali could force Newcastle into the market for a midfielder in the new year - but Gabby Agbonlahor believes Phillips should look elsewhere for a move.

The former Aston Villa striker told Football Insider: “He’s not got a future at Man City, that’s for sure. Pep Guardiola didn’t even start him against Arsenal with Rodri out suspended.

“He’ll be saying ‘why did you buy me if I’m not playing these games’. If he wasn’t sure about his future before that game, he knows now.

“If I’m him, I want to play football. He’s a young lad with a lot of years left.

“Join Everton or West Ham and just play football, because otherwise you are going to affect your England chances.”

