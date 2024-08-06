34 goal ex-Newcastle United ace handed League One trial following Derby County spell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle could be playing his football for Stockport County next season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gayle left Derby County at the end of last season after a brief but successful spell with the Rams. After signing for Derby as a free agent in February, Gayle scored three goals and registered one assist in six matches, before a hamstring injury prematurely curtailed his season and spell at the club.

His impact at the club was important, however, as they eventually sealed promotion to the Championship under Paul Warne. The former Crystal Palace man was not taken on by Derby for another season after his short-term contract expired and he has spent the summer as a free agent once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old, who scored 34 times for Newcastle United - including 23 during their 2016/17 Championship winning season - has proven to be a reliable goalscorer in the EFL and save for a disappointing spell at Stoke City where he netted just three times in 50 games, has scored goals at pretty much every club he has played at. Stockport County could be the next club to benefit from Gayle’s goals after he played as a trialist for Dave Challinor’s side during their pre-season clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Stockport were defeated 1-0 by their Championship opponents on Friday night. Former Sheffield United man Ollie Norwood also featured for County.

Stockport were promoted from League Two as champions last season and will play in England’s third-tier for the first time since the 2009/10 season. They begin their season against Cambridge United on Saturday and have big ambitions to not just consolidate their position in League One, but to eventually play at Championship level.

Owner Mark Stott said after they secured promotion to League One: “We’re definitely ahead of the curve. We’re probably a year ahead of schedule, we’re left with three years now to get to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe there’s a sweet spot in League One – and this is the time to make the transition. I think it would be a massive stretch to try and get into the Championship with the same group of players that have got us from the National League into League One.”