Newcastle United are continuing their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi with the England international on course to potentially become the club’s record transfer purchase.

Guehi has become the latest name to be linked with a move to Tyneside this summer, with Newcastle United fans salivating at the potential of seeing the England international playing in black-and-white next season. Guehi enjoyed a very good Euro 2024 with the Three Lions and was one of the tournament’s standout performers as England finished as runners-up.

Signing Guehi this summer would be a real statement of intent from Newcastle United as they look to bounce back from a campaign last time out that saw them miss out on European football entirely. Here, we take a look at the very latest surrounding Newcastle’s interest in Guehi and how he would fit into Eddie Howe’s current system:

What’s the latest on Newcastle United’s interest in Guehi?

Initial interest in Guehi was reported late last week, with The Athletic revealing that Newcastle had ‘opened negotiations’ with Palace over a move for the defender. Talks reportedly continued over the weekend with the Magpies growing in confidence that a deal for Guehi could be agreed.

Caution has been urged as there are still plenty of moving parts and a full agreement has not yet been reached, although personal terms are not expected to be an issue. Sky Sports reported on Monday that Newcastle had an initial bid for Guehi rejected by the Eagles, but that they are set to return to the table with an improved offer.

How much would a move for Guehi cost?

Crystal Palace value the defender at around £60m. Having already sold Michal Olise to Bayern Munich and with reported interest from Manchester City in Eberechi Eze, the Eagles are under no financial pressure to sell and would be very reluctant to see either, and particularly both, of Guehi and Eze leave this summer.

The highest fee Newcastle United have ever spent on a player currently stands at £63m for Alexander Isak two summers ago. Guehi will likely cost somewhere in that region this summer. A poll conducted by the Shields Gazette suggests that the majority of Newcastle United fans would be happy to see the club spend between £50m and £60m on Guehi this summer, with only around a fifth of respondents valuing the 24-year-old at less than £50m.

How would Guehi fit into Howe’s team?

It’s expected that Guehi would almost immediately become a first-team regular at St James’ park and likely slot in at a left centre-back position. With Dan Burn, Lloyd Kelly and eventually Sven Botman as competition in that spot, Guehi will have to work hard to keep himself as a regular starter.

Fabian Schar has been a revelation under Howe and whilst it’s unlikely he will be dislodged for Guehi in the short-term, with both Botman and Guehi not turning 25 until next year, Newcastle are seemingly planning for their long-term future. Howe’s system requires his defenders to be physical presences, good in the air and with the ball at their feet - attributes Guehi ticks off with ease.