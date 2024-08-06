Fabrizio Romano believes Newcastle United will be ‘busy’ in the final few weeks of the transfer market as the Magpies ‘close in’ on two transfers.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Sheffield United’s Will Osula with the 21-year-old having undergone a medical ahead of his proposed £15m move to St James’ Park. The Magpies will part with £10m up front, plus a further £5m in add-ons for the Blades forward.

They are also advancing in their pursuit of Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi. The 24-year-old has emerged as a top target for them this summer and although they have seen a first bid rejected by the Eagles, Newcastle are expected to submit a second and improved offer for the defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Osula is a signing for the future and someone who will add depth to their attacking options, Guehi would be a signing for the here and now and someone who immediately strengthens Eddie Howe’s first-team options. Following a quiet July after a manic end to June with the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, work on transfers has stepped up on Tyneside with new sporting director Paul Mitchell finally getting his feet under the table at the club.

Transfer expert Romano has told Give Me Sport that he expects the Magpies to still be busy in the market this summer even if they conclude deals for Guehi and Osula. Romano said: “At the moment, internal conversations are taking place. So, Marc Guehi could be one to watch for sure for Newcastle, because they want to add one more defensive player.

“Meanwhile, they have signed William Osula from Sheffield United, and so I think Newcastle will be another club busy in the final weeks.”

Whilst all the focus at the moment is on incomings at St James’ Park, Newcastle United will also look to sell players in order to free up room in their wage budget. Ryan Fraser has been linked with a return to Southampton, whilst Isaac Hayden is also likely to leave the club this month. Jamal Lewis has been a regular feature of Newcastle’s pre-season to date, but he is also expected to leave the club, whether on a permanent or temporary basis.