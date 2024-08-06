The FA are continuing their search for a new manager following Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave the role after the Euro 2024 final.

The FA will consider appointing a foreign coach to replace Southgate this summer amid speculation linking Eddie Howe with the vacancy. Howe had emerged as one of the leading contenders for the role following Southgate’s departure, with former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter and current England Under-21’s manager Lee Carsley also reportedly among the early frontrunners.

And reports from the Guardian have revealed that the FA have been given ‘formal approval’ to hire a foreign coach to replace Southgate. According to the report, CEO Mark Bullingham gained the backing of board members to approach foreign coaches during their search for a new manager.

This development means Mauricio Pochettino, who left Chelsea at the end of last season, and Thomas Tuchel, who is currently without a job after leaving Bayern Munich, can also be considered by the FA to become Southgate’s replacement. England’s next games come in a little over a month’s time, but a permanent manager is not anticipated to be appointed by then.

Howe, meanwhile, was asked about speculation linking him with the vacancy whilst in Japan, with the Magpies head coach revealing that there had been ‘no contact’ from the FA.

“Yeah absolutely no contact whatsoever from anybody and I'm fully committed to Newcastle.” Howe told reporters in Japan. “There’s nothing to talk about.

“No need to address the players. They know by how I act and how I am on a daily basis how committed I am to the club.”