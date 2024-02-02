Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dwight Gayle is looking for a new club following his deadline day release from Stoke City.

Gayle joined Stoke on a free transfer from Newcastle United in the summer of 2022 but struggled to make an impact with three goals in 50 appearances. The 34-year-old failed to score in 13 outings so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker is now a free agent with clubs in the Championship and League One reportedly interested. Gayle joined Newcastle from Crystal Palace in 2016 and went on to make 122 appearances for the club, scoring 34 goals - the majority of which came during the 2016-17 promotion season from the Championship.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sheffield Wednesday have already expressed an interest in the striker along with Championship rivals Ipswich Town and League One sides Barnsley, Derby County and Charlton Athletic.

A Stoke City club statement confirmed Gayle's departure from the club on deadline day confirming a mutual agreement to terminate the player's contract had been reached.

Stoke City technical director Ricky Martin said: “Dwight has been a true professional throughout his time with Stoke City and a positive influence around Clayton Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank him for his efforts during the past season and a half and wish him all the best for the future.”