Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are yet to reveal their retained list - however, a whole host of former Magpies will be on the move this summer.

EFL and non-league clubs in England have begun to release their retained lists in preparation for the new season. These retained lists show which players will remain at the club next season, ones that have been offered new deals and those that will leave the club on free transfers when their contract comes to an end.

With every retained list comes a clutch of players that will leave their current club and head to pastures new - and a fair few former Newcastle United players will be playing their football elsewhere next season. From former first-team regulars, to players who came through the academy system at St James’ Park but never made a first-team appearance, there are plenty of recognisable names on this list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take a look at a whole host of former Newcastle United players that will be on the move this summer after leaving their current employers:

Ciaran Clark

Clark has been released by Stoke City after spending seven months at the Bet365 Stadium and playing just three league games for the Potters. Clark last represented the Magpies in January 2022, playing a crucial role during their win over Leeds United at Elland Road - a victory that was just their second of the season. He captained the Magpies on numerous occasions during Rafa Benitez’s time in charge.

Paul Huntington

Huntington has been released by Carlisle United after their relegation to League 2. Huntington played 16 times for Newcastle United before enjoying a very successful spell at Preston North End.

Kazenga LuaLua

LuaLua has been released by Charlton Athletic after spending just two months at the League One club. He has recently had spells in Turkey and Greece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josef Yarney

Yarney has been released by Tranmere Rovers after spending a single season with the club following his move from Oldham Athletic.

Ben Tozer

Tozer played a major role in Wrexham’s progression out of non-league and into League One. He has been released by Wrexham.

Dan Langley

Langley never made a senior appearance for Newcastle United but did feature for the Magpies under Steve Bruce during pre-season and was their no.2 choice goalkeeper for a small while with Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow sidelined by injury at the beginning of the 2021/22 season. He was released by Oldham Athletic and has joined Morpeth Town.

Dan Langley alongside Jeff Hendrick in action for Newcastle United.

Shane Ferguson

Ferguson was released by Rotherham United after the Millers were relegated to League One. Steve Evans is the new man in charge of Rotherham as he aims to guide them back to the Championship. Ferguson, now 32, can count Birmingham City, Millwall and Rangers as some of the clubs he has represented during his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dwight Gayle

Gayle’s short-term contract at Derby County has come to an end and he will leave the Rams this summer. Gayle scored three goals in six games during his time at the club.

Jonathan Mitchell