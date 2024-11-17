‘A good move’ - Dan Burn reacts to major Newcastle United summer change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s ‘leadership group’ underwent a major change during the summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The club’s ‘leadership group’ now consists of club captain Jamaal Lascelles, team captain Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy and Dan Burn. Matt Ritchie’s departure from the club in summer ushered in a change of personnel within the group with Murphy being added whilst Guimaraes was promoted to team captain.

Ritchie, who joined former club Portsmouth on a free transfer following his release by the club, was a big influence behind the scenes having been at Newcastle United for eight years and previously working under Eddie Howe whilst at Bournemouth. The 35-year-old’s absence was something the club would have to adapt to but Burn believes they have been able to do that well and have been boosted by fresh ideas and input from Guimaraes and Murphy.

Speaking to the Gazette, Burn said: “We lost Matty who was very big around the training ground but it was good to bring some fresh faces who can bring in some new ideas. Obviously not too much with Jacob but with Bruno it’s a different culture, different people he spends time with around the training ground so it was a good move.”

Howe’s side return to action on Monday 25 November when they host West Ham in the Premier League. If results before they play that weekend go against them, the Magpies could start that match 13th in the Premier League table, five places below their current position of 8th. A win against West Ham and favourable results elsewhere could see them end the night in third.