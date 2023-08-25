Eddie Howe has responded to Bruno Guimaraes’ tweet that saw the Brazilian hit back at perceived criticism of his performance against Manchester City. In reply to a tweet sent by @NUFC360, Guimaraes wrote: ‘Is this serious? We are in champions league football we lost against maybe one of the best teams in the world and we have a big win and lost one game! Support in the best moment is easy! Short stupid memories you all have look what we have done for the team this 1 year and half’.

A lot of Newcastle supporters defended the Brazilian’s reaction and sent messages of support to the midfielder, viewing Guimaraes’ response as another example of his passion for the club. Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe was asked about Guimaraes’ response and whether these heated emotions are because of an increase in expectations at the club.

Howe said: “I'm certainly not going to criticise the supporters here. I think it's more a lesson for us. I choose not to be on social media for that exact reason, because I want a clear thought process.

“I don't want to pollute my thoughts with things that I read and avoid certain situations, so I take myself out of that environment. The players can choose to be on it, that's absolutely fine because that's their individual choice, but I think it's important that we don't overly react emotionally to certain things.

“Now, Bruno is a very emotional person and, I think you've seen on the pitch, it's so positive for us, that emotion. He uses it brilliantly, he has used it brilliantly to not just perform well, but build a feeling with the supporters because I think the supporters see how much it means to him.

“It's all positive in terms of that feeling that Bruno has, but this is just maybe a little lesson for him.”