Liverpool winger Mo Salah could be on the move to the Saudi Pro League this summer with reports that Al-Ittihad have ‘concrete interest’ in signing the Egyptian. Salah scored 30 times in all competitions for the Reds last season and has already registered a goal and assist so far this campaign.

However, recent reports have linked him with becoming the latest big name to switch the Premier League for Saudi Arabia this summer. Al-Ittihad have already signed Fabinho, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema this summer and could look to add Salah to their squad this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa took to Twitter earlier this month to stress that the winger was committed to Liverpool amid reports then of a potential move to Saudi Arabia. However, David Ornstein has confirmed that Al-Ittihad are still interested in signing Salah and are ‘making a renewed attempt’ at securing his signature - however, Liverpool remain steadfast in their position that Salah is not for sale this summer.

Should he make the switch to Al-Ittihad, Salah would become the fourth Liverpool player to move to Saudi Arabia this summer following Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino’s moves to Al-Ittihad, Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ahli respectively. With just one week of the summer transfer window to go, Liverpool would have very little time to source a replacement for the Egyptian.