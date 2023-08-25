Ryan Fraser is set to leave Newcastle United during the summer transfer window after being frozen out of first-team matters by Eddie Howe. Fraser, who hasn’t featured for the first team since October’s home win over Everton, is set to move on-loan to the Championship.

Speaking about Fraser’s situation, Eddie Howe confirmed the club had received interest from Southampton regarding the winger. Howe said: “There may be something with Ryan happen regarding Southampton. Apart from that, that’s all I know at the minute.”

Fraser has spent three years on Tyneside after joining on a free transfer from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020. Injury problems have hampered the Scotland international’s time at the club and he has been training away from the first-team in recent times.