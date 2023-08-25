News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe drops major transfer hint as Newcastle United winger set for Southampton loan move

Newcastle United transfers: Ryan Fraser is set to leave the club this summer.

By Joe Buck
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST

Ryan Fraser is set to leave Newcastle United during the summer transfer window after being frozen out of first-team matters by Eddie Howe. Fraser, who hasn’t featured for the first team since October’s home win over Everton, is set to move on-loan to the Championship.

Speaking about Fraser’s situation, Eddie Howe confirmed the club had received interest from Southampton regarding the winger. Howe said: “There may be something with Ryan happen regarding Southampton. Apart from that, that’s all I know at the minute.”

Fraser has spent three years on Tyneside after joining on a free transfer from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020. Injury problems have hampered the Scotland international’s time at the club and he has been training away from the first-team in recent times.

A move to St Mary’s could help the 29-year-old regain form and force himself back into Steve Clarke’s national team plans. Fraser has scored three times in 59 appearances for the Magpies.

