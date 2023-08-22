However, as always in the modern game following a defeat, some performances came under great scrutiny on social media post-match. NUFC360 on X posed these questions to their followers following Saturday’s defeat, writing: ‘Is it too early in the season to start focusing blame onto individual players? Was there an overreaction to the loss to Man City?’ along with photos of Miguel Almiron, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn.

In a now deleted tweet, Guimaraes fired back at the question, replying: ‘Is this serious? We are in champions league football we lost against maybe one of the best teams in the world and we have a big win and lost one game! Support in the best moment is easy! Short stupid memories you all have look what we have done for the team this 1 year and half’.

The Brazilian deleted the reply just minutes after posting it and before NUFC360 responded with: ‘We are with you @brunoog97, this post was a way to try and focus on the craziness of those trying to find players to blame after two games. I’m sorry if this was not expressed on that manner. NUFC360 is behind all of our players.’