Newcastle United have been dealt a huge injury blow heading into the festive period.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will be without Callum Wilson for the next two months after he suffered a hamstring injury. Wilson had made just three substitute appearances after returning from injury during their defeat to West Ham last month.

However, according to Mail Online, Wilson will now be out of action for the next two months after picking up a hamstring injury. The issue reportedly occurred during their clash against Brentford at the weekend - one Wilson was introduced to from the bench in the 73rd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This fresh hamstring injury comes just weeks after back and hamstring issues had kept him sidelined throughout pre-season and into late-November. In all, Wilson has made just 10 competitive appearances for the Magpies in 2024.

Wilson has since taken to Instagram to confirm the recent setback, posting a picture of himself with the words: ‘Despite all the hard work I’ve put in pushing to get back to full fitness, I need to take a little step backwards unfortunately guys.

‘Frustrating as it is for everyone out there waiting for my return & to be able to help the team, these shortcomings also upset & frustrate me more than anybody else.

‘I will, and I am doing everything in my power to rediscover the best version of myself & finally get off this emotional rollercoaster, which I’m hoping 2025 will bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Appreciate the patience, love & support from all those closest that know how hard I really work & how professional I always am. Callum.’

On his story, Wilson also posted a quote which read: ‘This year may have let you down, it may have broken you, it may have been the hardest one yet... but you’ve made it to the end of it. And the end is a damn good place to be because the end of the worst... is most certainly, the beginning of something better.’

Speaking about his injury frustrations following his comeback against the Hammers, the former Bournemouth man revealed how he had adapted his rehabilitation to give him the best chance of staying fit: I've done a lot of analysis into the body,” Wilson said, “I’ve changed a lot of things and hopefully now put an end to the setbacks.

“Nobody likes to get injured, you try your best and nobody can guarantee anything but I think to get to this point in my career with the setbacks I've had I have to give myself credit for keeping bouncing back. But it's about not having to now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With January approaching, Wilson is about to enter the final six months of his contract on Tyneside and whilst Eddie Howe has previously kept the door open on extending the 32-year-old’s stay at the club, it looks unlikely that he will be offered a new deal, with his current injury set to scupper any potential January transfer away from the club.

Alexander Isak will remain the club’s number one striker with Anthony Gordon often selected to deputise up-front in Isak and Wilson’s absence. Will Osula, who has had limited gametime since joining the club from Sheffield United in the summer, is also another option for Howe to choose from during a busy festive period of matches.