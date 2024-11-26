The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United have reportedly changed their priorities for the January transfer window as defender Sven Botman enters the final stages of his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The former Lille centre-back has been out of action since a 3-2 defeat against Chelsea in March but there are now hopes he can return to contention ahead of the hectic Christmas schedule that will see Eddie Howe’s side visit Ipswich Town and Manchester United either side of a Boxing Day home clash with Aston Villa. With club captain Jamaal Lascelles not too far behind Botman in his recovery from a long-term knee injury, the Magpies are believed to be focusing on strengthening their options in attacking areas when the January transfer window opens for business.

There was some welcome news for Eddie Howe on an otherwise disappointing night on Monday as striker Callum Wilson made a long-awaited return with a substitute appearance in the home defeat against West Ham United. However, a big decision over the England international’s long-term future lies in wait as Wilson ventures into the final six months of his current deal at St James Park in the new year.

Speaking about the situation in the aftermath of the defeat, Wilson said: “You can only focus on the current situation - the first and foremost was getting fit, from there you build on that, stay fit, score your goals and then it's down to the club on how things progress and like I say, as a striker you score goals and get yourself longevity don't you? I love playing for this club, I joined many years ago and helped the club numerous times throughout the years and I want to be a part of it. It's about getting going and getting out there - as long as I'm on the pitch I've no doubt I'll score goals but it's about staying on the pitch.”

With Alexander Isak and Wilson currently the only natural strikers in Howe’s squad, here are reports suggesting Newcastle will look to add further competition to their forward ranks in January and could look to revisit their longstanding interest in Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Much like Wilson, the Toffees frontman is out of contract at the end of the season and there has been speculation Everton are keen to tie down his services on a long-term deal.

TEAMtalk have claimed the Toffees are ‘doing everything they can’ to persuade Calvert-Lewin to sign a new contract - but could also leave Goodison Park in a cut-price deal in January or on a free transfer at the end of the season. The report states both Newcastle, Roma and AC Milan have ‘expressed interest’ in signing the 11-times capped England international and warned the latter of those Serie A giants ‘must be watched’ in the race for the striker after monitoring him for ‘some time’. There is also a suggestion Roma are ready to move on to other targets and could cool their interest in the Everton frontman.