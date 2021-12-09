Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Quartet chase Toon striker

Dwight Gayle is reportedly set to be in the centre of a transfer storm with West Brom, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Stoke City all rumoured to be interested in signing the striker.

AC Milan have reportedly joined Newcastle United in the hunt for Sven Botman (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Gayle has found himself on the periphery of Newcastle’s first-team this season and because Newcastle named a full 25-man squad, any incoming transfers in January will mean players will be left out of their squad - Gayle could be one of these casualties.

Gayle is under contract until summer 2024, however, with four teams reportedly interested in the striker, it appears his time on Tyneside may be coming to an end.

Italian giants join Toon in hunt for wonderkid

It had been reported that Lille’s Sven Botman is a player of interest to Newcastle United and that they may look to make a move for the centre-back in January.

It is believed that a fee of around £40m will be required to secure Botman’s services and Eddie Howe’s side were reportedly one of the front-runners for his signature.

However, it now appears that AC Milan are preparing to move for the defender, following injury to Simon Kjaer.

Kjaer’s injury means that Milan need cover in defence and 21-year-old Botman, who stands at just shy of six-foot-four-inches tall is seen as the ideal candidate to replace Milan’s captain.

Bowyer reveals Toon interest in Birmingham full-back

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that Newcastle United showed interest in signing left-back Kristian Pedersen in the summer:

“I have read somewhere there was interest from Newcastle in the summer. I had a phone call from Steve Bruce – that was as far as it went.” Bowyer said

“There was no contact from anything else, or offers or anything. It will be tough for Kristian.

“I think that hurt him in the summer because maybe he thought he might get a Premiership move but now he just has to crack on and do his job.”

Pedersen, 27, joined Birmingham City in 2018 and has played 15 times in the Championship this campaign.

