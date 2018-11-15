Achraf Lazaar back in first-team fold at Newcastle

Achraf Lazaar has been training with Rafa Benitez's first team at Newcastle United.

The defender, frozen out by Benitez last year, was told to find a new club in the summer.

However, a move to Genoa broke down in August and Lazaar returned to train at the club's Academy.

Lazaar has made three appearances for the club's Under-23 side.

Benitez said last month that it was "positive" that Lazaar, signed from Palermo two years ago, was getting minutes on the pitch.

United's called up Lazaar and a number of his Under-23 team-mates to training this week.

Lazaar was pictured in a training gallery published by the club.

Benitez, looking to make up the numbers during the international break, also called up midfielder Matty Longstaff, who scored in Tuesday night's 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win over Grimsby Town.

Goalkeeper Nathan Harker and defender Owen Bailey were also involved in the session.