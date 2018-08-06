Adam Armstrong 'won't worry too much' as he swaps Newcastle United for Blackburn

Adam Armstrong has completed a permanent move away from Newcastle United, bringing to an end his 12-year stint at St James's Park.

The 21-year-old has joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers - with whom he spent last season on loan - for an undisclosed fee.

And the striker has revealed that it was a 'no-brainer' to rejoin the Lancastrians, adding that it was nice to feel wanted by Tony Mowbray's side.

Having joined his hometown club at the age of nine, Armstrong progressed through the ranks on Tyneside and was handed a first team debut aged just 17 as he took to the field against Fulham.

But the striker struggled to nail down regular first team opportunities and enjoyed several loan spells away from Newcastle, as he spent time with Barnsley, Bolton Wanders and Coventry City.

It was with the Sky Blues that Armstrong caught the eye of manager Mowbray, who has now swooped to sign the frontman once again.

He has penned a four-year deal at Ewood Park and is looking forward to returning to a club where he enjoyed some success last season.

And speaking to Blackburn's official website, Armstrong revealed that he didn't have to worry about leaving Tyneside as he sought a new opportunity.

"I enjoyed my time here last season and it was a no-brainer to come back," he admitted.

"It hasn't quite sunk in yet, because I've been at Newcastle all my life, but I'm sure I'll settle in quickly.

"The lads have been texting me every day since I left, asking when I was coming back!

"It's nice to feel wanted and it's nice to feel at home, so it was a pretty easy decision in the end.

"It's what's best for me, and both me and my family think it's the right time to move on and challenge myself somewhere else and I don't think there's a better club than Blackburn Rovers to do that with.

"I won't worry too much about leaving Newcastle because I'm at another great club and I can get my head down now, really kick on and show people what I can do."