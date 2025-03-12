Newcastle United have a ‘big advantage’ ahead of their meeting with Liverpool in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final - according to Paul Merson.

Newcastle United haven’t won a match against Liverpool in over nine years - with their last victory over the Reds coming just months into Jurgen Klopp’s reign as manager. A Georginio Wijnaldum brace on that occasion, just months before he would make the switch to Anfield, gave Steve McClaren’s side an unlikely three points way back in December 2015.

With 12 losses in their 17 meetings since, a win at Wembley on Sunday seems unlikely according to the recent history between the sides, however, can Newcastle United exploit an unlikely ‘advantage’ they have been handed from the French capital? Paul Merson certainly believes so…

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup ‘advantage’

Newcastle United will head to Wembley having defeated West Ham in the Premier League on Monday night in a win that keeps them in contact with their closest rivals for European football. Liverpool, meanwhile, suffered a bruising night at Anfield on Tuesday as they were beaten by PSG on penalties.

Despite bringing home a 1-0 lead from Paris a week ago, Arne Slot’s side fell to a one-goal defeat against the reigning Ligue 1 champions and were forced to play 120 minutes before crashing out of the competition in a 4-1 penalty shootout defeat. Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson revealed that Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League can be an ‘advantage’ for Newcastle United on Sunday: "I think it's a bonus, an advantage for Newcastle,” the former Arsenal man said.

“I would think mentally, losing the game. If they'd have won the game and won on penalties, they'd have that energy. It would have come, you get the air in the lungs."

He continued: "Now they'd be a bit distraught. They'll be disappointed.

“They've got to pick themselves up for a cup final against a team that haven't won a trophy since I was born, so it's a massive football match. Big advantage to Newcastle.”

Liverpool injury news

Tuesday night’s loss not only saw Liverpool’s chances of Champions League glory evaporate, but also threw Trent Alexander-Arnold’s participation in Sunday’s final in doubt. The England international was forced off the pitch during the second-half after landing awkwardly on his ankle.

With Conor Bradley also sidelined through injury and set to miss out this weekend, potential injury for Alexander-Arnold would be a major blow to Slot’s plans and the Dutchman admitted that he may have to prepare for life without the 26-year-old: “With Trent, he had to come off. That’s never a good sign,” Slot said post-match at Anfield.

"And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, that didn’t look very good. So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday."

Joe Gomez will also miss out this weekend. Gomez has suffered a hamstring injury and faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season. Ibrahima Konate, who was also substituted against PSG, is expected to feature against Newcastle United.