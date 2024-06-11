Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One in-demand striker is set to reject the chance to move to the Premier League this summer amid interest from Newcastle United.

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is set to spend another season in the Bundesliga after his club agreed to buy-out his current release clause in a new contractual agreement with the 21-year-old. According to reports, Sesko will now no longer be available with a £55m release clause this summer and instead will spend another year honing his skills at RB Leipzig.

Newcastle United had been credited with an interest in the Slovenian this summer and were even linked with a move for him last year before he made the switch from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig last summer. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United had also been linked with a move for Sesko this summer but will instead have to turn their attentions towards other targets.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

TalkSport report that interest from the Gunners in the forward was so big that Sesko personally rang to inform them of his decision to stay in Germany. Sesko netted 18 goals in all competitions last season, including 14 in the league in what was his debut Bundesliga campaign.

Posting about Sesko on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Šeško has decided to STAY at RB Leipzig and sign new contract on improved terms! Decision made for talented striker, similar to what Haaland decided back in the days at BVB. Šeško will stay at Leipzig with a new gentlemen agreement for future exit.’