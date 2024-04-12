Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes’ agent, Alexis Malavolta, has provided and subsequently deleted an update over his trip to Paris amid links surrounding Guimaraes with a move to the Ligue 1 club. Malavolta posted a photo on social media last week of him at PSG’s Coupe de France semi-final against Stade Rennais - leading to fan worries that it may foreshadow Guimaraes’ move to the French capital.

However, Malavolta, in a now deleted post, took to X to play down those rumours and ask for respect, stating he is in Paris for ‘private and family reasons’. In a post translated to English, Malavolta wrote: ‘Good morning. I would like to point out that I am in Paris for private and family reasons and not for work. please respect and don't make up stories. Bruno is very happy in Newcastle. THANKS!’

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes has been attracting plenty of attention from across Europe with Champions League quarter-finalists Manchester City and Real Madrid among the clubs linked with a move for the Brazilian. A £100m release clause in his current contract, means the Magpies would be powerless to resist bids if that is triggered this summer - although that is understood to only be available to foreign teams.