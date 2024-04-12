Agent of Newcastle United star deletes post in response to transfer speculation following Paris visit
Bruno Guimaraes’ agent, Alexis Malavolta, has provided and subsequently deleted an update over his trip to Paris amid links surrounding Guimaraes with a move to the Ligue 1 club. Malavolta posted a photo on social media last week of him at PSG’s Coupe de France semi-final against Stade Rennais - leading to fan worries that it may foreshadow Guimaraes’ move to the French capital.
However, Malavolta, in a now deleted post, took to X to play down those rumours and ask for respect, stating he is in Paris for ‘private and family reasons’. In a post translated to English, Malavolta wrote: ‘Good morning. I would like to point out that I am in Paris for private and family reasons and not for work. please respect and don't make up stories. Bruno is very happy in Newcastle. THANKS!’
Guimaraes has been attracting plenty of attention from across Europe with Champions League quarter-finalists Manchester City and Real Madrid among the clubs linked with a move for the Brazilian. A £100m release clause in his current contract, means the Magpies would be powerless to resist bids if that is triggered this summer - although that is understood to only be available to foreign teams.
PSG could trigger this release clause and then be free to directly negotiate with Guimaraes and his representatives. Speaking about his future after scoring the winner against Fulham last weekend, Guimaraes reiterated his hope of remaining at St James’ Park, saying: "I hope to stay much longer. I don't know what the future brings let's see, but I hope to play much more for Newcastle United."