Eddie Howe’s reaction to ‘amazing’ Newcastle United announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has described Joelinton’s contract extension with the club as ‘amazing news’ after the Brazilian signed a new long term deal with the Magpies. Joelinton’s future had been in doubt after he entered the final 18-months of his existing contract with the club - despite him being a key member of Howe’s first-team.

However, news broke on Thursday that a new deal had been agreed and signed between Joelinton and the club with Howe describing it as ‘amazing news’ for the club. He said: “Amazing news for all of us. He’s such an important player. It wasn’t straightforward but great that he sees his future here and I think it’s a big bit of news for us and a big boost.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a big contract for him. He’s at an age where it’s a pivotal point in his career for him. I’ll make this clear, he’s never doubted his love for Newcastle or his want to stay, but of course everything has to be right and it’s a complex process when you have representatives involved. It’s never straightforward but all through the process he has been excellent in his conduct and the message to me is he’s always wanted to stay and we’re very grateful for everyone involved that we’re able to get there.”

Joelinton moved to Tyneside back in 2019 in a deal worth £40m from Hoffenheim. That fee made him the club’s record purchase at the time, but he had to endure a difficult start to life in the north east. Initially played as a striker, the Brazilian struggled to adapt to Premier League football and wasn’t a first-team regular until Howe was appointed as head coach and a freak event changed the course of his Magpies career.

Because of a red card shown to Ciaran Clark during a clash with Norwich City in late-November 2021, overnight, Joelinton transformed into one of the league’s most dominant box-to-box midfielders and became a fan-favourite, earning himself Newcastle United 2021/22 Player of the Season.

The 27-year-old has continued that dominance and his good form has earned himself a call-up to the Brazil squad alongside compatriot Bruno Guimaraes. Guimaraes and Joelinton have developed a good relationship both on and off the pitch and Howe recognised just what a popular figure Joelinton has become during his time at St James’ Park: “He is very, very popular internally, Howe said. “He obviously has a very close relationship with Bruno, I think that’s well documented and you can see that on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But not only Bruno, everyone looks at Joe as a winner in how he trains, he has that mentality that he’s not here to waste time, he’s here to achieve, he’s very ambitious and you want players like that in your dressing room. He’s universally popular and of course he has a great bond with the supporters and I think that hopefully is a big lift for everyone.”