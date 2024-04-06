Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bruno Guimaraes has opened up about his future at Newcastle United after scoring on his 100th appearance for the club to help seal a big win for the Magpies at Craven Cottage. After a below par first half from Newcastle, they were able to rally in the second period to seal a hard-earned win against the Cottagers with Guimaraes netting just ten minutes from time to seal all three points.

Guimaraes has been heavily-linked with a move away from Newcastle United in recent times with Man City, PSG and Real Madrid all being tipped as potential destinations for him this summer. Speaking to Premier League Productions post-match, however, Guimaraes spoke about his ‘hope’ of staying on Tyneside.

Guimaraes said: "I hope to stay much longer. I don't know what the future brings let's see, but I hope to play much more for Newcastle United."

They had to wait for the winning moment in the capital, but it was Guimaraes’ goal that gave the Magpies the three points and a second win in three games since the international break. It was also the third time Newcastle had defeated Fulham this season and whilst there is room for improvement, Guimaraes was pleased with how his team reacted to the defeat against Everton in midweek. “What day, what a day for me!” Guimaraes said.

“The first 20 minutes was not good enough from us, but after that and then in the second half it was an unbelievable performance from everyone.”