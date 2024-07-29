Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko could be on the move this summer after his agent revealed their displeasure with his situation at the Bundesliga club.

Moukoko ended the 2022/23 campaign as one of Europe’s hottest potential free agents as he saw his contract with Borussia Dortmund enter its final few months. However, despite interest from across the continent, including reportedly from Newcastle United among others, Moukoko opted instead to extend his stay at Signal Iduna Park.

The 19-year-old would make 27 appearances in all competitions but struggled for minutes on the pitch and completed 90 minutes just twice in the Bundesliga - with those coming at the back end of the season in games played around their Champions League semi-final clashes against PSG. Having made his Bundesliga debut a day after turning 16, Moukoko has struggled to live up to his early career hype in Germany and his agent, Patrick Williams, has revealed that he could be on the move this summer with England, Spain and France among the potential destinations for his client.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Williams said: “Youssoufa has a huge potential, which unfortunately he couldn‘t show last season. I think the fact that he scored 5 goals in 613 minutes says everything about his quality. Few players in the Bundesliga have such a rate.

“Youssoufa was promised a lot before he signed, but it wasn't realized. He was always only interested in playing and in his development - not in anything else just like the media reports always claimed. If it had been about the money, he could have accepted other lucrative offers where he could have earned more than three times as much.

“Media always portrait him as a loser, whether in training or the ongoing season. The only thing he wants, is to play and if he is asked to go out and play, we’d have no stress. It's not a secret that there are enough clubs out here who believe in Youssoufa's qualities and want him in their team.

“I say BVB is making a mistake in giving Youssoufa away. With so little playing time, everyone will know that Youssoufa's market value will be low and Dortmund can't expect much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted it to be different, but that's the football business. Youssoufa is totally clear in his mind, extremely focused and knows what he wants to drive his career forward. Now we are sounding out interest from England, Spain and France.”

With Callum Wilson currently sidelined through injury and Alexander Isak also having struggled with injuries in the past, the Magpies could look to sign a striker this summer to offer further depth to the options available to Eddie Howe. Having been linked with a move to St James’ Park last summer, there is a chance that Moukoko will once again be listed as a potential target for the Magpies during this transfer window. Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the teenager.