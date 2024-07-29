‘Here we go’ - AC Milan ‘close’ to signing Malick Thiaw ‘replacement’ amid Newcastle United transfer links
AC Milan are closing in on the signing of Strahinja Pavlovic from RB Salzburg in a move that could raise a few eyebrows on Tyneside. Pavlovic will move to the San Siro from Austria in a deal that could be worth more than €18m (£15.21m).
Pavlovic’s move to the Serie A giants has been given the Fabrizio Romano treatment on X, with the transfer guru writing: ‘Strahinja Pavlović to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place for Serbian centre back joining from Salzburg. Long term deal agreed days ago as he strongly wanted to join AC Milan. Package worth more than €18m, to be clarified soon.’
If and when Pavlovic is confirmed as an AC Milan player, attention will undoubtedly turn to Thiaw and his future at the club amid speculation he could be on the move to Newcastle United this summer. The German international has emerged as a player of interest this summer and has been extensively linked with a move to St James’ Park as they look for defensive reinforcements.
Despite reports from Italy suggesting that Thiaw is ‘on his way’ to Newcastle United, there has been no concrete bid from the Magpies for the defender, with varying reports on how much a move for him would cost.
Tutto Mercato claim that £25m could be enough to secure the 22-year-old’s signature, whilst fresh reports last week indicated that Milan would hold out for at least £33m.
