Reports suggest Liverpool are weighing up a blockbuster move for the Newcastle United Player of the Season.

Liverpool are reportedly ‘interested’ in signing Anthony Gordon this summer and the Newcastle United star’s recent admission may well hand the Merseyside club a significant boost.

The Daily Star reports that Liverpool are weighing up a move for Gordon, who has enjoyed an outstanding campaign at Newcastle with 10 goals and 10 assists in 34 Premier League appearances. That form earned the 23-year-old a first ever England call-up earlier this year and a place on the plane at Euro 2024 looks more likely with each impressive week on the pitch.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Those in charge at Anfield see Gordon as an excellent option to kick-off the post-Jurgen Klopp era but there is an obvious issue, given the winger broke through at their fierce rivals Everton. But in a recent interview with Gary Neville, the Magpies man pointed to a Liverpool legend as someone he looked up to.

“Steven Gerrard was my football hero growing up,” Gordon told The Overlap. “Coming from Liverpool, he was like a God in Liverpool, and he was an unbelievable player.”

Liverpool will face a huge challenge in convincing Newcastle to even consider a sale, given Gordon only arrived at St James’ Park for £45million last January. Profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) mean a big sale or two might be needed, however, with chief executive Darren Eales refusing to rule out an element of player ‘trading’ in January.

Gordon has never been one of names floated as a potential sale though, and to lose a promising young player to a future top-four or title rival would not go down well among supporters. Whether Gordon would be willing to make the move remains to be seen, but the winger has made no secret of his admiration for Reds past and present, highlighting the work of Mohamed Salah in his interview with Gary Neville.

“My confidence comes from my preparation,” Gordon said. “I don't know where it comes from, I wouldn't say anyone round me is anything like that. I just love learning stuff, and throughout my years growing up, I've taken a liking to learning about psychology.

“There may be people who do the same thing as me, there may be loads who just haven't spoken about it. I saw Mo Salah talk about it – that's where I took even more interest, because I see him as an absolute machine and a winner. People like that, you're not going to go too far wrong following what they do.”